Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra expecting first child? Viral Pic

Mumbai: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the newlyweds, are the most adorable couples of Bollywood. They got married in a royal wedding at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7 this year amidst the presence of close friends and family followed by an intimate reception in Delhi and a star-studded one in Mumbai.

The couple, known for their on-screen chemistry, had always kept their personal lives private. However, this time, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive with speculation about Kiara’s pregnancy.

It all started after recent promotional pictures of Kiara Advani alongside co-star Kartik Aaryan for their upcoming film, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ caused a storm on social media, with eagle-eyed netizens eagerly pointing out what they believe to be a visible ‘baby bump’.

While there has been no official statement from Kiara Advani or Siddharth Malhotra regarding the pregnancy rumours, fans continue to speculate and share their theories. Many expressed joy and excitement at the possibility of the couple becoming parents, while others urged caution and advised waiting for an official confirmation.

It is important to note that celebrity pregnancy rumours are not uncommon in the entertainment industry, often fueled by the paparazzi’s scrutiny and fans’ eagerness to know every detail of their favourite stars’ lives. Sometimes, these rumours turn out to be true, while other times they remain mere speculations.