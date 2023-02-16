Kiara Advani’s Mangalsutra is worth two BMWs or Porsche

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s dreamy wedding festivities have come to an end but their fans still have a lot to discuss about them. From shehnai band to the venue, everything related to the couple’s marriage was discussed in detail. But what grabbed the eye-balls of everyone was the dainty Mangalsutra of Kiara.

The gold, black-beaded mangalsutra with a big diamond in the middle was designed by the ace designer Sabyasachi. According to the multiple reports, this stunning item is worth Rs 2 crores.

Yes, you read it right. Sidharth Malhotra shelled out almost Rs. 2 crores for this elegant piece of mangalsutra. It might be more expensive than the flat you own. The actress’s mangalsutra can get you around two luxurious BMW cars or a flat in a good city.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.