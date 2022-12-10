Kiara, Sidharth’s wedding: Karan to Katrina, here’s guest list

Mumbai: Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who never made their relationship official, are reportedly getting hitched soon. There is hot buzz in the industry that the rumoured couple, who is head-over-heels in love with each other, has decided to get married in January 2023. A few reports are also suggesting that Sid and Kiara are eyeing on a summer wedding in April next year.

While there is no official confirmation about the wedding date, a rumored guest list of their big fat wedding is circulating on internet.

Reports have it all who’s who of Bollywood are expected to attend Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding. Check out the full list below.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Guest List

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Varun Dhawan Karan Johar Rakul Preet Jackky Bhagnani

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Wedding Details

According to reports, Kiara and Sidharth’s families have been working tirelessly to coordinate dates for their wedding. ‘The Oberoi Sukhvilas’ in Chandigarh is being considered as the wedding venue because it is close to Delhi, where Sidharth’s family currently resides. Following their wedding, a lavish reception will be held in Mumbai, reports said.

What’s on their work front?

Both Sidharth and Kiara have exciting projects lined-up. Kiara will soon be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprema Ki Katha. She has also been working with Ram Charan on RC 15 (tentative title). Sidharth, on the other hand, recently finished his action film Yodha.