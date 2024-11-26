‘Kick them out!’ Fans demand double eviction in Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 is close to completing two months and the drama in the house is at an all-time high. 16 contestants are still in the race. Last week, Alice Kaushik bid farewell to the show, and this week, rumors suggest a double eviction is on the cards — one from the wildcard entrants and one from the nominated contestants.

The nominees for Week 8 are:

Tajinder Bagga

Sara Arfeen Khan

Karan Veer Mehra

Kashish Kapoor

Vivian Dsena

Shrutika Arjun

Fans Demand Sara, Bagga’s Exit From Bigg Boss 18

Among the nominees, Tajinder Bagga and Sara Arfeen Khan have become the center of controversy, with fans expressing frustration over their continued presence in the house. Many viewers feel they have contributed little to the show and accuse the makers of favoritism by keeping them safe despite his lackluster performance. Angry fans are calling them as a “useless lumps” on the show. Check out the tweets below.

Voting Trends Don’t Look Good for Bagga

According to latest voting trends, Tajinder Bagga is currently trailing with the least number of votes, making him the top contender for elimination. Fans believe it’s time for the makers to listen to the audience and let him go.

Do you think he deserves to stay, or is it finally time for him to leave? Comments below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.