Kidney transplant racket in Hyderabad: 8 brokers arrested

Hyderabad: The city police have identified 8 individuals for illegally running a kidney racket operating out of Alakananda Hospital in Saroor Nagar, Hyderabad, which has come to light following a police investigation.

Authorities raided the hospital after receiving information that kidney transplantations were being conducted without proper authorization.

During the raid, officials discovered that the hospital, which had only been operational for six months and was licensed to treat minor ailments, was involved in unauthorized kidney surgeries.

Also Read Private hospital in Hyderabad sealed over kidney racket

The investigation reportedly revealed that the hospital was charging approximately Rs 50 lakh for each kidney transplant, allegedly targeting impoverished individuals from Tamil Nadu to donate their kidneys.

Reportedly, these donors were promised around Rs 4 lakh but were often left unpaid.

Health and police authorities in Hyderabad on Tuesday sealed the hospital. According to police, the hospital was inaugurated only six months ago and it had permission to perform minor surgeries by two doctors.

Police said to avoid any health complications for the two kidney recipients, they were shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Saroornagar) Krishnaiah and Rangareddy District Medical and Health Officer B Venkateshwar Rao along with other officials carried out the raid.

MD of the private hospital in Hyderabad Sumant Chary and other members of the staff were arrested.

According to DM & HO Venkateshwar Rao, Alkananda is a nine-bedded facility. Meanwhile, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Damodar Raja Narasimha has reacted to the busting of a kidney racket.

He said stringent action would be taken against those indulging in illegal activities. The minister asked a Task Force constituted for checks at hospitals to work effectively.





