Kidney transplant racket in Hyderabad: Key accused arrested

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) took into custody the main accused in the interstate illegal kidney racket from Mumbai on Tuesday, July 23.

The development comes months after the CID arrested several accused in the case in January, first registered with the Saroornagar police.

Dr Kalyan currently faces several charges across different states, including one in Visakhapatnam, where he allegedly sent his colleague to serve a prison term in his stead.

The racket, run by the Alakananda Hospital Management, was uncovered by the Rachakonda Commissionerate alongside the Ranga Reddy Medical and Health Officer (DHMO).

Five medical assistants and two physicians, including the private hospital’s managing director, Sumanth, are among those detained. Currently, the CID has arrested 16 individuals in connection with the illegal racket in Hyderabad.

The victims were brought in from Tamil Nadu to Hyderabad after being enticed by job opportunities. The investigation found some victims who had already undergone the operation and were under post-operative care, and were later taken to the state-run Gandhi Hospital.