Killing of children must end now: UNICEF on ceasefire violation in Gaza

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has called for an end to the killing of children in Gaza.

In a statement on Thursday, December 5 said, “In Gaza, more than 70 children have been reported killed since October 10, when the world hoped the relentless violence and distress for more than one million children would end. A ceasefire must translate into genuine safety for children, not more loss. Every child has the right to live. The killing of children must end now.”

Sharing a stat, the UNICEF said, “Last week, two brothers aged 8 and 11 were killed while fetching wood to keep their family warm. Similarly, on December 3, two more children aged 8 and 10 were killed in an attack on their tent.”

The organisation stressed that children are supposed to learn, play and dream about their futures.

Since October 2023, 20,000 children have been killed in Gaza. Israel’s attacks have killed nearly 70,000 people in the enclave, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,000 others, in a campaign that has left much of Gaza in ruins.