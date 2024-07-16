Kim Kardashian faces heat for allegedly ‘disrespecting’ Hindu god

Mumbai: American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has stirred up controversy by using a Ganesha idol as a prop during a photoshoot at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities that were held in Mumbai last week.

When Kim shared photos from the event on social media, one image in particular grabbed everyone’s attention. It showed her posing with a Ganesha idol, which sparked immediate criticism.

People were quick to condemn Kim for being ‘disrespectful’ by using the sacred idol as a mere prop. The backlash was swift and intense, leading her to delete the controversial photos.

Despite the photo going viral for the wrong reasons, Kim removed it from her social media without offering any explanation.

The Ambani wedding was beautiful all around except for this one thing.

Calling Kim Kardashian, someone famous for a sex video, was a major miss. And now she comes back home to the USA and poses like this with an idol of Lord Ganesha. She showed her true lack of class. pic.twitter.com/XKuCfUVa96 — MB (@desiboho) July 15, 2024

Kim and her sister Khloe also brought their crew of cameramen and directors to capture moments from the grand Ambani wedding. These scenes will be featured in the upcoming sixth season of their show, “The Kardashians.”