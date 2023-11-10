Kin matters in politics; proof is in the pudding; still have doubts? Read on…

Hyderabad: Blood is certainly thicker in politics.

Despite hue and cry by senior party leaders and workers, many close relatives could bag tickets in various political parties in the ensuing Assembly elections in Telangana State.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao leads the family brigade with son and Municipal Administration, IT Minister K T Rama Rao contesting from Sircilla and nephew Finance, Health Minister T Harish Rao from Siddipet Assembly constituencies. Trio is sitting MLAs.

For a change and not to take chances in view of Congress onslaught, KCR is contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly constituencies. There will be bye poll in one of the seats after KCR retains one. Daughter K Kavitha is an MLC.

Malla Reddy and son-in-law BRS tickets

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy who is sitting MLA from Medchal got the ticket. He also ensured a ticket for his son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy from the Malkajgiri Assembly constituency.

In the 2019 General Election, Rajasekhar Reddy contested unsuccessfully from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment, which was won by the present TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

He got the ticket thanks to the resignation from the party by sitting MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao.

Though many BRS leaders sought tickets for their kin, KCR ignored their pleas and asked the majority of sitting MLAs to contest. In a strategic move, he also announced the list much before Congress and BJP.

Hanumantha Rao, son Rohit get tickets in Congress

But one that took the cake is Mynampally Hanumantha Rao. The Malkajgiri MLA resigned from BRS and joined Congress when son Mynampally Rohit was denied Medak Assembly seat by BRS.

Using all his clout, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao not only joined Congress, but also ensured Malkajgiri Assembly ticket for himself and Medak ticket for son Rohit.

Congress’s High Command decision shocked Congress leaders and workers, but they were helpless.

Protests continue to rock Congress, BRS and BJP for denial of tickets to senior party workers and newcomers getting tickets.

Congress’ one family, one seat in Udaipur declaration which insists on 5 years’ service for the party before considering ticket was royally dumped in this case.

Komati Reddy brothers get Congress tickets again

Sitting Lok Sabha Bhongir MP Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy got Nalgonda ticket, while brother Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy, who quit BJP and returned to Congress recently, got Munugode ticket.

Ex-PCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy bagged Huzurnagar assembly ticket while wife N Padmavathi Reddy got Kodad ticket. She was earlier MLA.

Dynastic politics has been part of the Congress culture and despite attempts to curtail the same, it could not.

Kids of MIM leaders make debut

Kids of some leaders are making a debut without contesting and assisting their parents.

Notable among them is AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA, Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son Dr Nooruddin. Nooruddin took everyone by surprise when he filed his nomination papers as back up candidate for Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Elder brother and AIMIM supremo, Asaduddin Owaisi’s son Sultanuddin Owaisi, 14 is seen accompanying his father at some events of late.

Since kids are banned in election campaigns by the Election Commission of India, they are not projected.

Several leaders from BRS, Congress, and BJP, who were denied tickets, jumped the ship and crossed over to other parties, even though many could not get tickets.

Former minister P Janardhan Reddy’s son Vishnuvardhan Reddy, was denied Jubilee Hills ticket Congress which went to cricketer Mohd. Azharuddin, quit Congress and joined BRS.

His sister, Vijaya Reddy, who quit BRS and joined Congress earlier, bagged the Khairatabad Assembly ticket.

Besides blood relatives, many close relatives got tickets in different political parties.

Minister Patnam Mahendar Reddy family boasts of three important positions. He is an MLC and Minister, his wife Sunitha Mahendar Reddy is Vikarabad Zilla Parishad chairperson and his brother Patnam Narendra Reddy is MLA from Kodangal. He is a close relative of Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy too.

Mrs Aleti Annapurnamma got Balkonda ticket from BJP. She is a close relative of K R Suresh Reddy, BRS MP. The list is long. Siasat.com will continue to speak about it.