King Faisal Mosque in Guinea reopens as Saudi Arabia funds Rs 41.28 cr

The King Faisal Mosque in Guinea Conakry recently reopened following a restoration project funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) government, amounting to 5 million (Rs 41.28 crore) US dollars.

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Juhani, the imam of Makkah’s Grand Mosque, led a large crowd of worshippers for the official opening of the mosque on Friday, December 15, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday, December 18.

Also Read Pics of Saudi Prince’s 80 falcons on flight resurface on net

Al-Juhaini added that King Faisal Mosque was part of Saudi Arabia’s vast Islamic centres and mosques network.

He emphasized the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to promoting moderate Islam globally, nurturing the Islamic faith, and establishing Islamic centres.

جامع الملك فيصل في غينيا كوناكري 🇬🇳

وهو رابع اكبر جامع في افريقيا و اكبر جامع في افريقيا جنوب الصحراء ويتسع الجامع ل ١٢,٥٠٠ مصلي pic.twitter.com/Y8dLdIxqJg — صوت أ.د. عبدالله الجهني (@9201D) December 11, 2023

He also expressed gratitude to the Interim President Mamady Doumbouya’s government for their support during the renovation process.

The King Faisal Mosque in Guinea was inaugurated in 1982 by Prince Saud Al-Faisal, former foreign affairs minister, during the reign of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz.

The King Salman government has given great care to the mosque, one of Africa’s largest and can accommodate over 12,000 people.