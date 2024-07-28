King Khalid International Airport ranks world’s top for on-time performance

In the latest ranking, Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh secured the top position for Most On-Time Performance globally in June 2024, according to Cirium Diio.

It is pertinent to mention that Cirium Diio is a leading company specializing in aviation analytics.

The development marks the second consecutive month that KKIA has achieved this prestigious ranking, showing a significant accomplishment that represents the level of commitment at the capital’s airport.

Earlier the international airport was ranked first among the most punctual airports in the world with more than 88.23 percent of flights on time in May this year.

According to the ranking of Cirium Diio, based on extensive flight data and analyses, aims to improve flight planning efficiency and enhance the travel experience by providing accurate and up-to-date flight information, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Riyadh: King Khalid Airport ranks 1st globally for being most punctual

The CEO of Riyadh Airports Company, Ayman Abdulaziz AboAbah, stated that this achievement reflects the company’s commitment to operational excellence.

He emphasized that it motivates continued high-quality performance in collaboration with various partners at King Khalid International Airport, aiming to provide the best travel experience and the highest level of service to passengers in line with the strategic goals of the capital’s airport.

AboAbah also highlighted the wise leadership’s support for the sector in developing airport facilities and associated infrastructure in the Kingdom.

Additionally, he noted that King Khalid International Airport is one of these national landmarks that reflect the Kingdom’s status and its future aspirations in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.