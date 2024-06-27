Riyadh: King Khalid Airport ranks 1st globally for being most punctual

Riyadh: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was ranked first among the most punctual airports in the world with more than 88.23 percent of flights on time in May this year.

This marks a significant accomplishment that represents the level of commitment at the capital’s airport.

This came during the global classification announced by Cirium Diio, the leader in the field of aviation analytics, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The global ranking based on comprehensive flight data analysis aimed at enhancing trip planning efficiency and traveller experience with accurate, up-to-date flight information.

Ayman Abdulaziz AboAbah, CEO of Riyadh Airports Company, which manages KKIA, expressed pride in the airport’s top ranking.

He emphasized the commitment of the airport and its partners to deliver the highest operational standards that led to this prestigious performance achievement.

AboAbah praised Riyadh Airports Company’s employees for their dedication to excellence in airport services, highlighting the company’s role as a key gateway to the region’s vibrant economic, tourism, cultural, and entertainment sectors.

It is worth noting that this achievement was not the first of its kind, as it previously ranked third in the Cirium Diio rankings in January.

This recognition as the world’s most punctual airport aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, reinforcing the Kingdom’s leadership in sustainable development across various sectors.

Ten most punctual airports in the world in May 2024

King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with 88.23 percent of flights on time

Oslo Airport Gardermoen, Oslo, Norway with 87.97 percent of flights on time

Jorge Chavez International Airport, Lima, Peru with 86.86 percent of flights on time

Haneda Airport, Tokyo, Japan with 85.99 percent of flights on time

Arturo Merino Benitez Airport, Pudahuel, Chile with 85.86 percent of flights on time

Sao Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport, Sao Paulo, Brazil with 84.80 percent of flights on time

Narita International Airport, Narita, Japan with 84.17 percent of flights on time

Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar with 83.86 percent of flights on time

Istanbul Airport, Istanbul, Turkey with 83.18 percent of flights on time