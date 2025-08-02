Kingsway school in Secunderabad declared unsafe by HYDRAA

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Saturday, August 2, conducted an inspection at Kingsway Government School in Secunderabad and ordered its demolition after observing its dilapidated condition.

The Commissioner noted that the school, with over a hundred years of history, had now reached a dilapidated state. He spoke to the staff at the school, who informed him that the ceiling fans were falling apart posing a serious risk.

GHMC deputy commissioner DD Nayak and assistant town planning officer Pavani informed the Ranganath that notices had been issued to the school seven years ago due to its hazardous condition.

Also Read Schools in Hyderabad’s Old City stuck in rented buildings for decades

The Commissioner then directed HYDRAA officials to demolish the structure during the upcoming holidays and to also bring the matter to the district collector and education officer’s attention to ensure the school’s reconstruction is carried out promptly.

The school’s headmaster and mandal educational officer (MEO) Prashanna requested that alternative classroom arrangements be made so that the academic year is not disrupted for the students.

The Commissioner then spoke with the Mahbub School Trust and requested that they allocate classrooms. The trust representatives assured that they would consider the proposal.