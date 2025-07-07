Schools in Hyderabad’s Old City stuck in rented buildings for decades

Hyderabad: The tall promises made about developing educational infrastructure in the old city seem to be just another eyewash, with several government-managed schools running in private buildings.

The state government has repeatedly assured that it would provide proper buildings for educational institutions in the city. However, the ground reality is completely different.

In Bandlaguda Mandal-II, which falls under the Chandrayangutta constituency, 13 schools are operating from private buildings rented as residential houses. The highest rent—Rs. 30,284 per month—is paid for the Government Primary School in Amannagar, located near Ghousenagar. In Noorinagar, the government pays Rs. 22,849 monthly, while the Government Primary School in Shaheennagar costs Rs. 23,126 per month.

“The last rent payment was made in September 2023, and since then, no payments have been made to the owners. Now, they are demanding we vacate the buildings,” said a school headmaster.

A glaring example is the Government Primary School at Bazaar-e-Jumerat in Nampally Mandal in Hyderabad, which has been functioning from a rented building since 1975, with the government still paying rent. “It’s shocking that the government couldn’t provide its own building in 50 years. This shows the education department’s lack of seriousness,” said Manish Singh, a local resident.

Similarly, the Government Girls High School in Kotla Alijah and the Government Primary School in Irani Galli have operated from private premises since 1995, with monthly rents of Rs. 25,580 and Rs. 35,052, respectively, paid by the State.

Parents complain that since these schools operate from residential buildings in Hyderabad, they lack basic facilities like proper washrooms, clean drinking water, and ventilation.

“There is no seriousness in improving educational infrastructure. Leaders must focus on upgrading school standards and providing better facilities,” said Amjedullah Khan, spokesperson for Majlis Bachao Tehreek.