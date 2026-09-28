Kiran Bedi calls for self-discipline, positive thinking for happiness

Bengaluru: Former IPS officer Dr Kiran Bedi emphasised self-discipline, personal responsibility and a positive approach to life’s challenges while speaking on the fundamentals of happiness at India’s first World Happiness Summit in Bengaluru.

Addressing the gathering at New Horizon College of Engineering, Bedi said happiness should not be viewed simply as the result of achieving one’s desires. She urged people to first examine whether they genuinely deserve what they seek and, if not, work towards earning it.

“Before you desire something, ask yourself, ‘Do I really deserve it?’ If you don’t, put it off, work for it and earn it,” Bedi said.

She said developing the right attitude towards difficulties was equally important for maintaining happiness. According to Bedi, problems should not always be seen as setbacks. Viewing challenges as opportunities for growth and learning can help individuals discover their abilities and understand their own potential.

“If we see every problem as an opportunity for growth, a challenge or a lesson to be learnt, it helps us discover what we are truly capable of and what we have within us,” she said.

Bedi also highlighted the importance of self-talk and introspection. She said individuals could become their own teachers by engaging in honest conversations with themselves. Such conversations, whether spoken aloud, silently or internally, could help people understand their experiences, identify areas for improvement and continue learning.

“You can be your own teacher,” Bedi said, adding that self-conversation can play an important role in personal development.

The day-long summit, hosted by Happpy AiR – Atman in Ravi, brought together personalities from entertainment, public life, entrepreneurship, spirituality and wellness. Actor Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Dr. Saamdu Chetri and Sonu Sharma were among the participants.

The summit focused on Pleasure, Peace and Purpose as the three pillars of happiness and concluded with a call to make Bengaluru a city known globally for wellbeing and happiness.