Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has once again become the centre of online discussion due to his personal life. Since his divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma in March 2025, Chahal has remained under constant public scrutiny.

After the divorce, Chahal was rumoured to be dating RJ Mahvash. However, fans recently noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading to speculation that their alleged relationship had ended. Soon after, Chahal was spotted stepping out of a Mumbai restaurant with Shefali Bagga, which sparked fresh dating rumours across social media.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3 AI Posters Go Viral

Adding humour to the gossip, AI-generated posters of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3 began trending online. The posters showed Chahal alongside Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash, and Shefali Bagga, copying the multiple-romance theme associated with the Kapil Sharma comedy franchise.

The viral posters were created by graphic designer Vijay Kumar Baria and were widely shared on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Sarcastic Reply Wins Fans

Instead of ignoring the posts, Chahal reacted with humour. He commented, “2-3 reh gai admin, do better research next time,” suggesting that a few more names were missing from the fictional list. His comment quickly went viral, with fans praising his calm and witty response. After this, the creator reportedly deleted the posters and uploaded revised visuals featuring only Chahal.

Dhanashree Verma’s Allegations and Chahal’s Response

While the posters entertained social media users, Dhanashree Verma made serious allegations on the reality show Rise And Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover. She claimed that Chahal cheated on her within the first year of marriage.

Chahal denied the allegations, stating that their marriage lasted over four years. He questioned why anyone would stay in a relationship for so long if cheating had happened early on.