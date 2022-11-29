Kishan Reddy accuses KCR of carrying out feudal rule in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union minister for tourism & culture G. Kishan Reddy on Monday accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of carrying out a “feudal” rule in the State and added that the decision of the State government to stop padayatra of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was dictatorial in nature.

The Union minister addressing a gathering after paying floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Jyothi Ba Phule at Ali Cafe crossroads in the city along with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr K. Laxman, alleged that the State government was misusing its power in the State and added it was obstructing the padayatra of Sanjay in an arrogant manner. He also alleged that the Chief Minister was obstructing the growth of BJP in the State. He said the people of the State would soon put an end to the rule of TRS party.