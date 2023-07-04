Kishan Reddy appointed as Telangana BJP President ahead of polls

Hyderabad: Union minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as the state president of the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party Unit, while Eatala Rajender was given the post of chairman of Election Management Committee.

Reddy replaces Bandi Sanjay, who according to sources, is set to become a Union Minister of State with an independent portfolio.

In the past week, there had been reports of the BJP high command making up its mind to change guard at the state level and bring in Kishan Reddy as the president of the Telangana unit, while the current head of the state and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay will be shifted as Minister of State in the Union cabinet.

A compromise has supposedly been reached between the ‘warring groups’ of the BJP.

According to numerous reports, BJP National President JP Nadda and Amit Shah held discussions with Kishan Reddy, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and Bandi Sanjay in Delhi, and felt that the internal rift between leaders was affecting the party’s prospects in the state.

D Purandeshwari also replaced Somu Veeraraju as the BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president, according to a statement.

The party also appointed Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy as member of its National Executive committee.