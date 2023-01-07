Kishan Reddy criticises Telangana govt for neglecting unprivileged citizens

Hyderabad: The Union minister for tourism, and culture, G Kishan Reddy, on Friday called on the state government to prioritise the provision of basic amenities to the underprivileged, stating that this is necessary for the overall development of the city.

The minister was on a visit to the Nampally, where he interacted with the people living in the slums, and drew attention to the lack of basic amenities such as street lights, electricity, drainage, and drinking water in these areas.

Kishan Reddy also laid the foundation stone for various developmental works including the new footpath, renovation and rejuvenation of the community park at Ushodaya colony, Gudimalkapur in the Nampally assembly constituency.

“Real Hyderabad consists of suburbs, slums, and colonies where poor people live and the city cannot be considered developed unless these areas have access to basic amenities,” said Kishan Reddy.

He further remarked that ‘real’ Hyderabad was not in Gachibowli, HiTec City, Kondapur or the Financial District as portrayed by the state government.

The minister expressed frustration towards the state government for the lack of basic infrastructure and services in the poorer sections of the community.

He claimed that the state government should also focus on the primary health care centre at Gudimalkapur, which has been without power for three months due to a short circuit.

Visited the Urban Primary Health Center in Gudimalkapur in the Nampally Assembly constituency, Hyderabad.



Interacted with patients & staff and reviewed healthcare services & facilities at the centre.

He warned officials against neglecting the needs of the people and urged them to take swift action to address the issues faced by hospital patients who reported to him that they have been struggling to receive adequate medical care in the absence of electricity.