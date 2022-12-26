MLA poaching case: Kishan Reddy ‘welcomes’ Telangana HC verdict

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture Tourism Kishan Reddy welcomed the Telangana High Court verdict ordering a CBI probe into the MLA poaching case.

“The judgement of the Honourable High Court quashing the very constitution of SIT in the fabricated ‘MLAs’ purchase case’ is a slap in the face of KCR government,” he said.

“The High Court is categorical in nailing the lies of KCR. The judgement vindicates the stance of BJP that the whole episode is the creation of KCR who is feeling frustrated with the fact that the people are furious with his dynastic rule,” he added.

Reddy further said that KCR committed a henious crime by dragging national leaders who have proven track record of integrity into the matter. “For a false case which is based on his imgination, he wasted people’s money and undermined the institutions in addition to taking recourse to blatant misuse of official machinary,” Reddy said of CM KCR.

“The judgement should serve as an eyeopener to people like KCR who blinded by power think that they could do anything and everything,” he said.