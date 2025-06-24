Kishan Reddy criticises Telangana govt over incomplete crop loan waiver

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy has criticised the Telangana government for failing to fully implement its promise of waiving crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh per farmer, a key pledge made by the Congress party before coming to power.

Speaking at the State Level Bankers’ Committee meeting held at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Centre, Reddy highlighted that nearly 15,000 eligible farmers with loans in Telangana Grameena Bank have yet to receive the promised waiver, calling it a “clear indication of the state government’s shortcomings.”

Addressing the media alongside MP Laxman, Reddy said, “We discussed the distribution of loans under central government schemes in the state at this meeting. There are still lakhs of farmers in Telangana who have not received the crop loan waiver. The state government must respond immediately. I have advised bankers to coordinate with state officials and expedite the waiver process.”

Reddy also cited statistics to illustrate the central government’s support for Telangana’s farmers: “In 2013-14, the total disbursal of agricultural loans in the state was Rs 27,676 crore; by 2024-25, this has increased to Rs 1,37,346 crore. Over the past 11 years, loan distribution has grown fivefold, demonstrating the central government’s commitment to Telangana’s farmers. Since Narendra Modi came to power, banking services in the state have expanded rapidly, with 600 new branches and over 80,931 bank correspondents now serving rural areas.”

Reddy calls for awareness programs

Reddy urged bankers to conduct awareness programs to clarify issues such as delays in education and housing loans, the process for complaints when Kisan Credit Cards or self-help groups are denied loans, and the implementation of schemes like Vishwakarma Yojana, Mudra Yojana, and loans for street vendors.

He emphasised the need to ensure that every bank branch provides at least one new loan to an SC or ST individual and to a woman who has not previously availed of a loan.