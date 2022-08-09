Kishan Reddy inaugurates musical programme ‘Amritam Gamaya’ in Doon

Dehradun: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated a musical programme titled ‘Amritam Gamaya’ at the prestigious Welham School here as part of events being held across the country to mark 75 years of independence.

More than 100 artists are to perform at the event which will feature both classical and folk music and dance performances.

The programme is being organised by the Kalakshetra Foundation.

Dehradun is the third city where the programme is being organised.

The programme opened with a presentation titled Samanwaya , a confluence of the Carnatic and Hindustani styles of classical music in which noted violinist from the South Lalgudi Viajaya Lakshmi and accomplished sitarist from the north Anupama Bhagwat peformed together.

In his ainagural speech Reddy said the youths are the flagbearers of India’s progress and prosperity.

They have a crucial role to play in building a self-reliant India. They have to work towards the goal of making India the world leader when the country celebrates 100 years of its independence in 2047, he said.

Reddy said it was a matter of pride that India’s youths were performing well in the international sports events like the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.

He said the Narendra Modi government’s emphasis on women empowerment schemes had led to a major social reform.

Today the country has a tribal woman as President. Women are coming forward in different sectors. These are healthy pointers to India’s bright future, he said.

Concluding his speech he quoted Swami Vivekananda saying, India must conquer the world.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also addressed the inaugural function saying such musical programmes will play a big role in achieving the Prime Minister’s grand vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Grand India).