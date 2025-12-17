Kishan Reddy reviews Telangana rail projects, seeks faster works at 42 stations

Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said he has requested the Railway Ministry to expedite the ongoing modernisation works at 42 railway stations in Telangana.

He was speaking to reporters at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday, December 16, after a review of the state’s railway projects with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He said the construction of the Komuravelli Mallanna railway station has already reached about 95 percent completion. A decision has been taken to complete the remaining works at the earliest and dedicate the station to devotees, he added.

Kishan Reddy said the proposed Phase-II MMTS network from Hyderabad to Yadagirigutta, to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, also came up for discussion during the review meeting.

Kishan Reddy targets Congress

Targeting the Congress, he condemned the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the “vote theft” rally organised by the party in Delhi last Sunday.

He said Rahul Gandhi’s comments amounted to an insult to the people of the country and termed it unfortunate that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha “does not know what to speak and where to speak”.