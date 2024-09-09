Kishan Reddy seeks aid for road expansion at Cherlapally, Secunderabad rly stations

Hyderabad: The Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, on Monday, September 9, wrote to chief minister A Revanth Reddy requesting his support for road expansion projects related to the Secunderabad railway station and the new Cherlapally railway terminal.

The Cherlapally terminal, costing ₹415 crore, is nearing completion and will cater to both passenger and freight trains. To facilitate access, Kishan Reddy has asked for the construction of a 100-foot road from the FCI godown, an 80-foot road towards Bharat Nagar, and another 80-foot road towards Mahalaxmi Nagar.

He has requested chief minister Revanth Reddy to intervene to expedite these roadworks.

The essential infrastructure for the Cherlapally railway terminal, including tracks, station buildings, and passenger amenities, is nearly complete.

Secunderabad Railway Station, which serves as the headquarters of South Central Railway (SCR), is undergoing a ₹715 crore upgrade to meet international airport standards. It is scheduled for completion by the end of next year.

Kishan Reddy points out that the project faces challenges due to narrow access roads, particularly the congested stretch between Rathifile bus station and Alpha Hotel. He emphasised that road expansion must align with the station’s modernisation to ensure smoother access for passengers.

Also Read Cherlapalli Railway Station set to become 4th largest in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Earlier, G Kishan Reddy announced that the Cherlapalli Railway Station is now 98% complete and will become the fourth-largest railway station in Telangana once operational.

The station aims to reduce congestion at Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Kacheguda stations by adding 15 pairs of trains and 19 new lines. It will also facilitate convenient transfers between long-distance and MMTS trains.