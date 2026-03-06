Kishan Reddy seeks Telangana CM’s intervention to complete Amberpet service road

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday sought Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s intervention to complete pending land acquisition for the construction of a key service road beneath the flyover at Amberpet here.

While the flyover was inaugurated in 2025, the service road remains incomplete, leading to inconvenience to commuters, he said in a letter to the Chief Minister.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) built the 1.5-kilometre-long four-lane flyover at Amberpet Cross Roads on NH-163 at a cost of Rs 265 crore to ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time in Hyderabad, said Kishan Reddy, who is a Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here.

Flyover inauguraed on May 5, 2025

The flyover was inaugurated on May 5, 2025, by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

“However, as the land acquisition has not yet been completed, the service road beneath the flyover remains incomplete, even though the flyover itself has been constructed and inaugurated. The delay in completing land acquisition has resulted in inconvenience to commuters using this important corridor,” Reddy said.

Despite discussions with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner and several appeals to both former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and present CM Revanth Reddy, the land acquisition remains stalled.

He urged the CM to direct officials to take appropriate action to resolve the issues.