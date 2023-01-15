Kishan Reddy slams KTR on ‘development not distributing Kurkure’ comment

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Saturday accused TRS’ working leader KT Rama Rao of “stooping lower” than his father K Chandrashekar Rao in using obnoxious language and criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre.

Reddy while interacting with the media on Saturday at the BJP party office, taking a dig at KTR, stated that he (Reddy) had emerged as a leader by hard work for the party and not by using his father’s name.

Reddy stated that accusations, lies and challenges by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the chief minister’s family will not be taken seriously by the people.

In response to KTR’s “development was not distributing Kurkure packets” taking a dig at Reddy’s distribution of Kurkure packets to orphan children the latter stated that it was an insult to orphans.

Reddy later added that Pepsi Co had sponsored the distribution, through him, to orphan children.

He reminded the minister that he must not forget his visits to Gandhi Hospital’s ICU ward 10 times when the COVID-19 pandemic was at a surge. He also stated that he mobilized donations in his constituency during the COVID waves.

Over chief minister KCR’s comments at a public meeting in Mahabubabad, where he stated that India might escalate to an Afghanistan-like situation under Taliban if religious intolerance rises and people are divided. “People should condemn KCR and his family for saying so,” stated Reddy.

“If KCR and KTR had any common sense, they should understand that there were no bomb blasts, terror attacks, communal riots, or curfews under BJP’s rule. Around 50,000 Kashmiri children stood around the Dal Lake and chanted ‘Bharat Matha Ki Jai’. Are they not witnessing this change,” he questioned.

The Union minister also grieved the death of two new mothers at Gandhi Hospital after alleged negligence during and post-delivery at Malakpet area hospital on Thursday. He stated that doctors and the state government need to ensure such incidents do not reoccur in the future.