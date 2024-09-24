Kishan Reddy targets Rahul over ’56 inch’ remarks against PM Modi

Jammu: Taking on Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the prime minister, Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said the leader of the opposition will have to talk to India’s farmers, soldiers, scientists, youth and women to understand where Narendra Modi’s confidence comes from.

Hitting out at the Congress leader, Reddy also said that if Gandhi wished to know about the fear of Modi, he should ask terrorists and separatists, corrupt people, neighbouring Pakistan and anti-national forces. “They will know what Modiji is,” he told reporters here.

The BJP leader was reacting to the Congress leader’s remark attacking Modi that the INDIA bloc “broke his psychology” after the Lok Sabha elections. “He (Modi) used to boast about a 56-inch chest but he is not the same person anymore,” Gandhi said at a rally in Poonch district’s Surankote assembly segment on Monday.

Reddy, the BJP’s election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, was here to review the arrangements for the prime minister’s upcoming rally on September 28 at the M A Stadium.

“If Rahul Gandhi wishes to understand Modiji’s self-confidence, he should ask the farmers of the country, the soldiers, the scientists, the youth, and the women, they will tell him everything. Because it is on their strength that Modiji has become the prime minister of India for a third time,” the Union minister said.

He also emphasized that retaliatory measures against Pakistan have significantly reduced terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharpening his attack against the Congress leader, Reddy said, “Rahul Gandhi derives confidence to break India from anti-national forces, believing they have diminished PM Modi’s confidence.”

“But let me clarify, PM Modi’s confidence stems from the support of India’s 140 crore people,” he said.

“Modiji resides not only in the hearts of Indians but also in the global arena,” Reddy added.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, he said, “The BJP and PM Modi do not require Rahul Gandhi’s endorsement as the people have already certified their leadership through elections.”

Reddy also accused Gandhi and the Congress of promoting hate campaigns and dividing people along caste, religious, and regional lines since the Independence.

“Rahul Gandhi’s clear intent is to sow discord within the nation, as evidenced by his statements abroad,” the BJP leader said.

He accused the National Conference and the Congress of fostering terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and said the BJP’s policies have helped curb it.

“Every terrorist is neutralised within days of joining ranks. Incidents of violence and casualties among security forces and civilians have drastically declined under the BJP,” Reddy said.

The Union minister also mocked the Congress over its electoral setbacks.

The total number of seats Rahul Gandhi’s party won in the last three Lok Sabha elections taken together does not even cross the BJP’s 2024 general election tally, he said.

“The Congress and Rahul Gandhi should feel ashamed of their performance, but they persist in spreading falsehoods,” Reddy added.

He also claimed that Rahul Gandhi lacked credibility even within his own party.