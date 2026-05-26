Kissa kursi ka: Karnataka CM crisis peaks as Siddaramaiah, DKS dig in heels

Bengaluru/New Delhi: The Congress high command has intensified deliberations over the Karnataka leadership issue, with senior leaders holding a series of closed-door meetings in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 26.

The high-stakes meetings were attended by All India Congress Commitee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Both Chierf Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar reportedly met the party leadership separately and presented their respective demands regarding the future leadership of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah, DKS stand adamant

During the conversation, Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have proposed a Rajya Sabha position for Siddaramaiah as part of a broader leadership transition formula. It is also being claimed that the Congress leadership discussed the possibility of appointing Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah to a Deputy Chief Minister’s post if the transition takes place.

However, sources indicate that Siddaramaiah did not immediately agree to any of the proposals placed before him, and instead pushed for a cabinet reshuffle. He directly questioned the Congress who would become the next chief minister if he moved to the Rajya Sabha.

In response, Rahul Gandhi reportedly told him that the final decision would be taken by the party high command after consulting all stakeholders, including Siddaramaiah himself.

DKS, meanwhile, is believed to have reiterated his long-standing demand regarding the power-sharing arrangement allegedly promised when the Congress formed the government in Karnataka. He reportedly informed the high command that resolving the leadership issue was necessary to avoid confusion within the party ranks.

With both Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar refusing to back down, the Karnataka leadership battle has reached a crucial stage, and the high command’s next move is likely to have a major impact on the party’s future in the state.

Also Read High command summons Siddaramaiah to Delhi amid leadership change buzz

Priyanka backs DKS: Sources

There are also reports that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has strongly backed DKS’s elevation as Chief Minister, arguing that his leadership could strengthen the party ahead of the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Sources within the party said she highlighted his organisational capabilities, loyalty to the Congress leadership and his strong influence among the influential Vokkaliga community in Karnataka. She reportedly conveyed to the high command that Shivakumar’s appointment as Chief Minister could help the party consolidate support in southern Karnataka and improve its electoral prospects in the coming years.

Her support is being viewed as a significant morale boost for Shivakumar camp, which has been aggressively pushing for a leadership transition.

Congress plays down leadership meeting, says discussion on RS seats

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal during a press briefing publicly stated that the meeting focused mainly on Rajya Sabha-related discussions.

“Today’s discussions were only concentrated on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Karnataka Legislative Council elections. The speculations being made by the media are only speculation. There is no reality in them at all.

#BREAKING



“No reality at all in the speculation”



Congress leader KC Venugopal sought to put an end to rumours of a Karnataka leadership change after marathon meetings in Delhi with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar



He said talks were solely… https://t.co/NoVi5SqqAS pic.twitter.com/I47OmTRaCM — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) May 26, 2026

Karnataka govt in ‘coma stage’: BJP

Taking a dig at the ruling Congress in Karnataka over its internal leadership tussle, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly R Ashoka claimed that the ongoing power struggle has pushed the government into a “coma stage”.

Alleging that the administration has “completely collapsed,” the BJP leader said the Congress high command is too “weak” to resolve the power tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the internal power struggle in Congress has pushed the government in a “coma stage”.

“The administration has completely collapsed. State Home Minister G Parameshwara had earlier warned that the power fight may lead to the collapse of the administration. But it has already been one year since the administration collapsed,” he added.

No one knows who will remain as the Chief Minister or who will be ousted, the LoP said. “Who will be there, who will go, is the big question? People are tired of this issue. The Congress party high command is weak… they have failed to take a call on the leadership issue, which has led to administration collapse.”

(With inputs from agencies)