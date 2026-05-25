High command summons Siddaramaiah to Delhi amid leadership change buzz

Bengaluru: Amid intense speculation within the Karnataka Congress over possible leadership change and cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s sudden Delhi visit following a summons from the party high command has triggered fresh political discussions in the state.

Siddaramaiah is scheduled to leave for New Delhi at 7 pm on Sunday in a special flight from HAL Airport and is expected to reach the national capital by 9.30 pm. Sources said the Chief Minister will hold discussions with senior Congress leaders on Monday.

According to party sources, Siddaramaiah will meet the Congress high command at around 11 am at the residence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal is also likely to participate in the meeting. Following the discussions, Siddaramaiah is expected to meet senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well.

The meeting assumes significance at a time when discussions over cabinet reshuffle and leadership issues have intensified within the ruling Congress in Karnataka. Sources indicated that Siddaramaiah may raise the issue of cabinet reorganisation before the high command and explain the possible political consequences if the reshuffle is delayed further.

Also Read Karnataka Congress faces growing unrest over cabinet reshuffle demand

The Chief Minister has reportedly already informed several ministers about his Delhi visit, a move seen as an attempt to keep cabinet colleagues in confidence ahead of the crucial discussions with the party leadership.

Apart from cabinet reshuffle, allocation of Rajya Sabha seats is also expected to figure prominently during the talks in Delhi. Political circles are also closely watching whether the issue of leadership change will come up during the meeting. Sources suggest that any serious discussion on leadership transition may happen only if Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is part of the deliberations.

Responding to media queries regarding the Delhi visit, Siddaramaiah briefly confirmed the trip and said, “Yes, I am going to Delhi this evening,” without elaborating further.

Meanwhile, a few ministers and legislators are also likely to travel to Delhi along with the Chief Minister. Minister Priyank Kharge and several MLAs, including Hampanagouda Badarli, Daddal, Narendra Swamy, and MLCs Sharanagouda Baiyapur and Vasanth Kumar, are expected to visit the national capital.

Amid mounting speculation, Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala appealed to party workers and the media not to indulge in rumours. “Please do not pay attention to speculation and do not spread false news,” he said.

Surjewala clarified that discussions with the high command are natural as the notification for Rajya Sabha elections has already been issued and Legislative Council elections are also due shortly. “The party leadership will seek opinions regarding these matters,” he stated.

The developments have once again intensified political curiosity in Karnataka, where discussions surrounding power-sharing arrangements, cabinet expansion, and internal equations within the Congress government continue to dominate political discourse.