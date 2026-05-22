Karnataka Congress faces growing unrest over cabinet reshuffle demand

Bengaluru: Internal pressure within the Karnataka Congress over cabinet reshuffle has intensified sharply, with a large section of ruling party MLAs openly demanding immediate reorganisation of the state ministry. Ministerial aspirants who have been waiting since the formation of the government are now preparing to escalate their lobbying efforts by approaching the Congress high command in Delhi.

Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna has warned that the issue has reached a critical stage for many legislators aspiring for ministerial positions. He stated that around 35 MLAs are planning to visit Delhi on May 29 to seek intervention from the party leadership and push for a cabinet reshuffle at the earliest.

“Our struggle has now become a do-or-die battle. The Congress government has completed three years in office, and several deserving legislators are still waiting for opportunities. We cannot remain silent any longer,” he said while speaking to reporters.

According to him, many senior ministers have already enjoyed power for the last three years, and the time has come to induct fresh faces into the cabinet. He also claimed that the legislators would urge the high command to accommodate at least 20 new leaders in the ministry.

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The reshuffle issue had surfaced earlier when the Siddaramaiah-led government completed two years in office. At that time too, several MLAs had travelled to Delhi seeking cabinet berths. However, the party leadership deferred any major decision, resulting in growing dissatisfaction among aspirants.

Now, with the government crossing the three-year mark, discontent within the party has become more visible. Aspirants are reportedly preparing to give the Congress leadership a 15-day deadline to announce a reshuffle. Some leaders have even hinted at stronger political action if the demand is ignored.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is believed to have conveyed his willingness for cabinet restructuring. However, the final decision is expected to rest with the Congress high command.

Political circles are also closely watching the role of Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on an overseas visit. Party insiders believe discussions regarding the reshuffle could move forward only after his return.

Several Congress legislators are actively lobbying for ministerial positions. The list of aspirants reportedly includes BK Hariprasad, Rizwan Arshad, Tanveer Sait, NA Harris, Asif Sait, B Nagendra, Ajay Singh, BR Patil, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, BK Sangamesh, Narendra Swamy, T Raghumurthy and others.

The latest developments have triggered fresh speculation about internal power dynamics within the Karnataka Congress. Political observers believe the cabinet reshuffle, if carried out, could significantly alter the balance within the ruling party and shape the state’s political landscape ahead of future elections.