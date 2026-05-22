Siddaramaiah to inaugurate Karnataka Public Schools on June 1: Madhu Bangarappa

Shivamogga: Karnataka School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) across the state on June 1.

Speaking after inspecting preparations at Allama Prabhu Grounds in Shivamogga, where the inaugural event will be held, the minister said the launch of KPS schools would mark a major achievement for the Education Department. He stated that foundation stones for nearly 1,000 KPS schools would also be laid on the same day.

Madhu Bangarappa said the department had introduced several reforms that resulted in improved academic performance in the state. “Last year, the PU pass percentage was around 62 percent, while this year it has increased to 66.5 percent. In the second PU examination results announced recently, the success rate reached 92 percent,” he said.

Highlighting changes in the government education system, the minister said government schools were witnessing major improvements in infrastructure and teaching standards. “Earlier students used to search for teachers, but now teachers are searching for students. We are committed to providing quality education across Karnataka,” he added.

He further informed that 19 KPS schools are being started in Shivamogga district alone, including seven within Shivamogga city. Each school is being developed at an estimated cost of ₹3.5 crore. According to him, all KPS schools are expected to become operational by June and July.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and several ministers are expected to attend the inauguration programme. The Chief Minister will also interact and have lunch with students during the event. Around 900 students who scored above 600 marks will be honoured at the programme.

The minister also revealed plans to establish special schools for children suffering from cancer in the coming days. He said the initiative would be implemented from a humanitarian perspective in consultation with medical experts.

Reacting to reports of BJP leaders encouraging students to wear saffron shawls in schools, Madhu Bangarappa criticised the move and said educational institutions should not be turned into platforms for political or communal agendas.