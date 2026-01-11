Kite seller held for selling Chinese manja worth Rs 7 lakh in Hyderabad

Ahead of the Sankranti festival, the government, in January this year, put a stop to the procurement, stocking and sale of Chinese manja.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th January 2026 6:33 pm IST|   Updated: 11th January 2026 6:35 pm IST
Mohd Shazaib, a kite seller, was arrested in Hyderabad for selling banned Chinese m
Mohd Shazaib, a kite seller, was arrested in Hyderabad for selling banned Chinese manja

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old kite seller was arrested for allegedly procuring and selling banned Chinese manja in Hyderabad’s Kalapathar area on Saturday, January 10.

Mohd Shazaib from Vatapally was apprehended with 345 nylon threads worth Rs 6.9 lakh at Sadhu Kite Shop near Deccan Bakery.

According to police, Shazaib procured the banned material from Vikram Mehta from Haryana. He was selling the manja at Rs 2,000 per nylon thread.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Police said the seized material included monofil gold synthetic nylon-coated Chinese manja, banned in Telangana.

A case has been registered and further investigatsions are on.

Ahead of the Sankranti festival, the government, in January this year, put a stop to the procurement, stocking and sale of Chinese manja under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Violators would face imprisonment of up to five years, and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar has cautioned the public against buying the Chinese Manja, terming it as a “demon that slits throats.”

He said that special teams have been constituted to ensure the strict implementation of the ban. As of January 8, police have arrested 143 people and seized nylon-coated thread worth Rs 1.24 crore, Sajjanar informed.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th January 2026 6:33 pm IST|   Updated: 11th January 2026 6:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button