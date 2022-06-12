KJo-PeeCee: B-Town celebrities who own swanky restaurants

Mumbai: It is rightly said that there is no more sincere love than the love of food and it is truer for Indians who have food as their love language. From feeding our guests limitlessly to trying out the array of cuisines present in India, we are quite frankly obsessed with food.

Well, how can our beloved B-Town celebrities stay behind to show their love for food? Over the recent years, many of our favorite Bollywood celebrities have ventured into the hospitality sector and started their own swanky restaurants. Here are some of the most beautiful and luxurious restaurants owned and run by famous celebrities:

1. Kaema Sutra by Hotel by Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the restaurateurs club with Kaema Sutra. Started in 2017, the restaurant is located in the 5-star hotel Shangri-La, Colombo, Sri Lanka. The menu offers delectable Sri Lankan dishes with a very contemporary twist, from make-your-own Kottu Curry to an Organic Kithul Treacle.

2. Bastian by Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty started her own restaurant Bastian in 2020 which has proven to be a seafood paradise over the years. Regal chandeliers, beige color scheme, and wooden furniture give the restaurant a royal feel like never before.

3. SONA by Priyanka Chopra

Global icon and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra stepped into the world of food with her high-end restaurant SONA located in New York, US. She even has her own private dining room called ‘Mimi’ at the restaurant. She started SONA in 2021.

4. Nuema by Karan Johar

Located in South Mumbai’s most coveted location Colaba, filmmaker Karan Johar co-founded Nuema with Bunty Sajdeh (CEO, Cornerstone Sport, and Dharma Cornerstone Agency) and True Palate Café Pvt. Ltd. in 2022.

5. Nueva by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli started their journey in the hospitality sector in 2017 with Nueva. Located in the bustling RK Puram area in New Delhi, Nueva restaurant is truly a one-of-a-kind experience for its customers.