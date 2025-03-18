KJo pens heartwarming note for mother Hiroo on 82nd b’day: My big love story

Mumbai: On her mother Hiroo Johar’s 82nd birthday on Tuesday, her filmmaker son Karan penned a heartwarming note with a sprinkle of humour and tagged her as his “world and galaxy”.

Karan took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs.The first was a colored photograph from Karan’s younger days sharing a close embrace with his mother. Karan is dressed in a blue jacket, has a big smile on his face, while Hiroo, wearing a light green outfit, holds him affectionately.

The second image is a black-and-white photograph from Karan’s childhood days. Hiroo has a warm smile and is looking at Karan lovingly, while the filmmaker is wearing a small party hat and is playfully biting his finger.

Giving his own spin of humour, Karan revealed how she grounds, centres and reprimands him.

He wrote in the caption section: “My mom turns 82 today… I only have gratitude in my heart to the universe for giving me the privilege of being born to her …. She grounds me everyday (“they gave you an award ??? Why ??) she centres me (“be grateful … it could go away some day”).”

“She reprimands me chapter 1 (“what are you wearing Karan ???“) she reprimands me chapter 2 (“you are always on the phone!!!“) BUT she is my world, my galaxy and my big love story with and of life love you Mama,” he added.

On March 12, Karan gave the never-ending about “insider and outsider” conversation a dollop of humour and said that he is very “happy to be entitled” to his own thoughts.

“Living on a plane… What a privilege to be an outsider from the plane and an insider to the warmth of my hotel room. I am so happy to be entitled to my own thoughts and cut of from WHYFI,” he wrote.

On March 10, Karan talked about stepping into the Punjabi cinema with Gippy Grewal’s much-awaited drama, “Akaal”, which will be the first Punjabi film to be released in Hindi in cinemas worldwide.

Gippy Grewal has not only starred in “Akaal” but has also directed and written the project. The film will also see Nimrat Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, Mita Vashisht, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Shinda Grewal, Ekom Grewal, and Jaggi Singh in prominent roles.