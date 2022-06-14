KKK 12: Shivangi Joshi’s home, car collection, and more

Mumbai: Television’s cutest actress Shivangi Joshi has already won hearts by playing the role of a bubbly ‘Naira’ in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain’. She is now all set to show her valiant side with Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and fans cannot wait to see her new avatar. Amid all, fans are eager to know everything about the young actress. From her net worth to her car collection, everything is on their radar.

Well, in this write-up we will give a sneak peek into Shivangi Joshi’s classy home, swanky car collection, and more. Scroll ahead to have a look.

Shivangi Joshi’s home

Reportedly, Shivangi Joshi is a proud owner of an apartment worth Rs. 1.5 crores in Malad, Mumbai. She often takes to her Instagram to share glimpses of it. And from the looks of it, she has given her house a contemporary yet classic look with plants peppered in every corner.

Car Collection

Just like many of her co-stars, Shivangi Joshi is a big car enthusiast and has two high-end and swanky cars parked in her garage.

Jaguar XE (Rs. 40 lakhs)

Audi Q7 (Rs. 90 lakhs)

Net Worth

Shivangi Joshi has a net worth of a whopping Rs. 37 crores. Adding to that is her fee per episode which is Rs. 60 thousand. Apart from that, she also earns money from the different brand promotions, reportedly her per brand endorsement fee is 5 to 6 Lakh rupees

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 update

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, it has dropped its first premiere promo and it will be starting on July 2. Shivangi Joshi is having a jolly time in Cape Town and is sharing glimpses of her shoot with other contestants like Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, and Kanika Mann among others.