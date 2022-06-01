KKK 12: Twitter predicts TOP contestants of show

Mumbai: The Rohit Shetty hosted-show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been in the news for quite some time now. Several popular celebrities from the entertainment industry will be seen pulling off some dangerous stunts on this adventurous reality show.

Contestants who are all set to take part in KKK 12 are — Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, KumKum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha, Bigg Boss OTT, and 15 contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Rajeev Adatia, and Nishant Bhatt, choreographer Tushar Kalia, daily soap actresses Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi amongst others.

All the contestants have jetted off to the shoot location — Cape Town in South Africa. The filming of KKK 12 has reportedly commenced and will continue for over a month.

Khatron Ke Khiladi TOP 3 contestants

While Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is still under production stage and much far away from its premiere, Twitterati is already busy in churning out the names of top contestants of the upcoming season.

Going by the buzz, Pratik Sehajpal, Munawar Faruqui and Rubina Dilaik are currently standing out as the top contestants of KKK 12, considering their previous projects. Let us tell you that, even before the show has gone on air, Pratik has hit a milestone. The hashtag #Sherpratikwillconquerkkk12 has reached 1 million tweets in less than 24 hours, once again breaking records as no KKK contestant has reached 1 million this fast.

Check out a few tweets here.

Winner Hoga Apna Bhai Munawar KKK 12 inshallah

MUNAWAR GONNA ACE KKK12 pic.twitter.com/mDwBk2SmsM — Mohd Zeeshan Khan (@MohdZee83666106) May 27, 2022

Fill in the blank.



Stunt based reality show khatron ke khiladii season 12 winner is _______



DHAKAD RUBINA GONNA RULE KKK — SHERNI RUBINA 💋 (@Queen_Rubina1) May 27, 2022

winner of kkk s 12 everyone knows

none other than king pratik sehajpal

he is going to nail every task



SHER PRATIK WILL CONQUER KKK12 — pratik fan 🦁💪 (@pratikfam1667) May 28, 2022

KKK winner 🏆 12 inshallah

MUNAWAR GONNA ACE KKK12 pic.twitter.com/3ILNzQqNTE — Mohd Zeeshan Khan (@MohdZee83666106) May 26, 2022

SHER PRATIK WILL CONQUER KKK12



Is still trending at No.17 With 1.02M Tweets…Proud of you all fam members🦁



Keep roaring Fam<3@realsehajpal @PratikOffcialFC @beingGavy @TeamPratikOFC pic.twitter.com/qreSbmdyK1 — TEAM PRATIK OFC🦁 (@TeamPratikFC) May 29, 2022

Exclusive and Confirmed



Pratik Sehajpal is the first confirmed finalist of KKK 12



SHER PRATIK WILL CONQUER KKK12 — Rocky bhai🇳🇵 (@H21594838Saddam) May 28, 2022

Well, the KKK 12 fansb are definitely going to be on the edge of their seats to see who wins the trophy.

