KKK 12 Updates: Top 7, eliminated contestants list & more

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which premiered on July 4, is all set to air its third episode on Saturday. The first week was a hit one and did well on the TRP charts. Contestants who took part in the stunts OF KKK 12 were — Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia,Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Aneri Vajani, Tushar Kalia, Kanika Mann, Erika Packard and Chetna Pande. The stunt-based reality show is hosted by Rohit Shetty. Erika got eliminated in the very first week.

In this write-up, let’s have a look at all the updates that are coming in from Cape Town.

KKK 12 makers are filming the show in several exotic location in Cape Town, South Africa and it seems like more than half of the shoot has already been completed.

As per our sources, seven contestants have been eliminated from the show so far — Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha and Faisal Shaikh.

Name the recent and seventh evicted khiladi has not been disclosed yet. Post this, only 7 contestants were left in the race.

Latest update on KKK 12 Instagram fan page has it that Faisal is back in the show as wild card contestant. With this, the show now has a total of 8 contestants — Rubina, Jannat, Tushar, Rajiv, Pratik, Kanika, Mohit, Nishant and Mr Faisu.

Pratik Sehajpal too was eliminated in the starting. However, he was brought back on the show as wild card entry.

TV actress Kajal Pisal, who is currently seen in popular show Sirf Tum, will be reportedly joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a wild card contestant soon.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is going to be the longest running season in the history of the show.

