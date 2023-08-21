KKK 13: Daisy Shah OUT, see her total earnings for 6 weeks

Mumbai: The Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been making waves among TV audiences. It saw many action-packed, daredevil stunts ever since its premiere on July 15. A total of 14 contestants entered the show on day 1 and 4 contestants have already been eliminated. Actress Daisy Shah became the latest (5th contestant) Khiladi to walk out of KKK 13.

Daisy Shah Eliminated From Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Daisy Shah’s journey in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ came to an end in a recent episode that aired on Sunday. She got evicted after struggling with an elimination task involving a water-filled tank containing 10 chained blocks. Daisy, Archana and Nyrraa performed it.

Archana completed the task in 6 minutes and 6 seconds, while Nyra took 6 minutes and 17 seconds. Unfortunately, Daisy’s slower time of 10 minutes led to her elimination from the show.

Here’s Her Remuneration For KKK 13

Daisy Shah was the highest-paid contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. According to reports, she charged Rs 15L per episode and around Rs 30L per week for her stint on the show. Her journey came to an end after 6 weeks, so her total earnings from KKK 13 stands at around Rs 1.8cr.

After Daisy's elimination, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 now has its top nine contenders.