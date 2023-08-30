KKK 13: THIS female contestant to get eliminated next; see TOP 8

Anjum Fakih became the latest contestant to get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

KKK 13: THIS female contestant to get eliminated next; see TOP 8
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host Rohit Shetty, contestants Shiv Thakare and Nyrra Banerjee (Instagram)

Mumbai: India’s most loved stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is generating a lot of excitement and curiosity within the audience. The show saw several eliminations in past weeks ever since it premiered on July 15. Anjum Fakih is the latest contestant who walked out of the show. Now, all eyes are on which unlucky khiladi will get evicted next.

Post Anjum’s elimination, top 9 contestants who are left in KKK 13 are — Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nyrra Banerjee and Soundous Moufakir.

Nyrra Banerjee To Get Eliminated From KKK 13?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shooting has already concluded in Cape Town and as per the information that we received from the sets of the show, next contestant who got evicted from the show is Nyrra Banerjee. Nyrra’s journey reportedly got ended on 9th position. Fans will need to tune in to this week’s episode to witness her elimination firsthand.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Top 8

After Nyrra’s elimination, the show will get its top 8 contestants of season.

  • Aishwarya Sharma
  • Archana Gautam
  • Arjit Taneja
  • Dino James
  • Rashmeet Kaur
  • Sheezan Khan
  • Shiv Thakare
  • Soundous Moufakir

