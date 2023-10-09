KKK 13: Two contestants removed from finale race; TOP 5 list

Published: 9th October 2023
Mumbai: As the clock counts down, only five days remain until the highly anticipated grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Last week’s semi-finale episodes had viewers on the edge of their seats as the show unveiled its top 5 finalists for the season in a thrilling turn of events. The competition intensified, making the selection of finalists an engaging and exciting watch.

Double Elimination In KKK 13

In a surprising twist before the finale, a double elimination shocked fans and contestants alike. Out of the seven contestants in the semi-final, Rashmeet, Nyra, and Archana faced the daunting eviction stunt. The unexpected outcome saw Nyrraa Banerji and Archana Gautam leaving the race, despite their remarkable journey and proximity to the finale.

Top 5 Finalists Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The show now stands with its top 5 finalists of the season —

  • Arjit Taneja
  • Shiv Thakare
  • Dino James
  • Aishwarya Sharma
  • Rashmeet Kaur

The audience eagerly awaits the finale episode to discover who will clinch the coveted trophy this year.

