KKK 14: Abhishek Kumar drops BIG hint about Asim Riaz’s eviction?

Mumbai: Even before its premiere, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is making waves with a major controversy. Currently being filmed in Romania, the show faced a storm when it was reported that Asim Riaz was asked to leave mid-way after a heated argument with Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and host Rohit Shetty.

However, a recent picture of Asim Riaz with other contestants emerged online on Tuesday, hinting that he has not been evicted and is still part of the show. It seems he has been retained.

Abhishek Kumar Shares Cryptic Post

And now, adding fuel to the fire, Abhishek Kumar posted a cryptic Instagram story, saying, “Ek Cheez Seekhi Hai Kabhi Chaudh me nahi aana chahye, Chaudh aapko le doobti hai” (One should not get pompous as it can make matters worse for you).

Asim Riaz’s Controversy On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Reports suggested that the altercation began after Asim lost a stunt and Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar made comments that provoked him. Asim Riaz reportedly lost his cool, leading to a confrontation. Shilpa Shinde supported Asim, claiming that Shalin and Abhishek deliberately provoked him.

🚨 BREAKING! #AsimRiaz converts Khatron Ke Khiladi into Bigg Boss by calling Shalin & Abhishek Losers. Shilpa Shinde supports Asim, claiming he was being provoked by them.



It all started when Asim refused to do the stunt, considering it dangerous. Rohit Shetty insisted he… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 3, 2024

With various speculations and theories circulating, fans are eagerly waiting to learn the true story behind the drama. What’s your take on this? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.