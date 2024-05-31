KKK 14: Asim Riaz performs dangerous stunt, video goes viral

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and its contestants are creating a lot of buzz among reality show fans. Among the 12 contestants, Asim Riaz stands out as one of the most followed and interesting participants this year. After turning down previous offers to join the show, Asim has finally agreed to participate in the fourteenth season and is currently shooting in Romania.

Asim is returning to television screens after a long break, and fans are eager to see him in a different light.

Recently, a video of Asim performing a daredevil stunt has gone viral on social media. However, the clip is from Bigg Boss 13 and not from the current sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

For those who may not know, during Bigg Boss 13, Rohit Shetty, along with some contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, promoted their show and had the top 4 finalists of Bigg Boss 13 perform a stunt. These finalists included Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, the late Sidharth Shukla, and Rashami Desai.

He fears none,Whether it's creepy Crowley, under water task or height stunts, @imrealasim gonna ace 🔥



Looks, aura , perfect body & all those raps, he is already way ahead of everyone#AsimRiaz #AsimSquad #KhatronKeKhiladi14 #RohitShettypic.twitter.com/8g6AQYgvvy — Asim Riaz Trends™ (@asim_trendz) May 9, 2024

In that stunt, Asim Riaz showed calmness and composure while handling rats, hinting that he could be one of the strongest contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Asim Riaz: Highest Paid Contestant?

There are also reports suggesting that Asim Riaz is the highest paid contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, with a rumored fee of Rs 15 to 20 lakhs per week.

Are you excited to see Asim in KKK 14? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.