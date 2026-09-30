KKK 15: Farrhana Bhatt’s photo with winner’s trophy goes viral

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is heading towards its much-awaited grand finale, and the biggest question currently keeping fans hooked is, who will lift the trophy this season?

The stunt-based reality show is set to conclude this weekend, with the grand finale scheduled to air on October 3 and October 4. As the finale approaches, reports about the winner and runner-up have already started doing the rounds online.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 top finalists

The reported top five finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 are Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Karan Wahi, Rithvik and either Orry or Ruhaanika.

With the finale shoot already wrapped up, several claims about the final rankings have surfaced on social media.

Farrhana Bhatt’s winner trophy photo goes viral

Amid the growing excitement, a photo of Farrhana Bhatt holding what appears to be the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner’s trophy has gone viral on social media.

The authenticity of the viral image, however, could not be independently verified. While the picture has sparked speculation among fans, there is no official confirmation from the channel regarding the winner.

Has Avinash Mishra won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

According to reports and social media leaks, Avinash Mishra has reportedly emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. However, the makers have not officially announced the result yet.

The runner-up position has also become a subject of speculation. While some reports claim that Farrhana Bhatt finished as the runner-up, another set of leaked information suggests that Karan Wahi secured the second position.

With conflicting reports surrounding the top two spots, fans will have to wait for the official telecast to know the final rankings.

Meanwhile, viewers recently got a glimpse of the winner’s trophy in one of the promos, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the finale.

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will air on October 3 and 4 at 9 PM on Colors TV and JioHotstar.