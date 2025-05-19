Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi has always been one of the most watched and eagerly awaited reality shows on Indian television. Usually, by mid-May, fans are treated to major updates, ranging from the confirmed list of contestants, exotic international shoot locations, travel schedules, and sometimes even a glitzy press conference.

However, this year, things have taken an unusual turn.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 latest news: Happening or not?

As of now, there is absolutely no official news about Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The complete silence has left fans confused and concerned, sparking speculations that the upcoming season might have been cancelled altogether. Though no confirmation has come from the makers or the network, the sudden lack of buzz has only fueled the rumours further.

Interestingly, there was massive excitement around the show back in March and mid-April, with potential contestant names and production updates circulating online. But the buzz came to a halt after Banijay Asia (Endemol Shine India) reportedly stepped away from producing not just Khatron Ke Khiladi, but also the other big-ticket reality show, Bigg Boss.

This move has thrown the future of KKK 15 into uncertainty. It’s not even clear whether the show will continue on Colors TV, or if it will shift to another channel. Reports suggest that the makers are currently in discussions with new production partners, causing delays and a major shift in plans.

For now, fans are left in the dark.

Meanwhile, for those who need a refresher, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was shot in Romania, where Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner and Krishna Shroff took the runner-up spot.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 and Bigg Boss’ upcoming seasons.