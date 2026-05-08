KKR hammer DC by eight wickets as Allen smashes unbeaten ton

Allen smashed 10 sixes and five fours.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th May 2026 10:50 pm IST
KKR players celebrate after winning against DC, with Allen scoring an unbeaten century in the cricket mat.
New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen, left, and Cameron Green celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in New Delhi, Friday, May 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Finn Allen smashed a 47-ball 100 not out as Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to register their fourth win on the trot in the IPL, here on Friday, May 8.

Opting to bowl, KKR spinners led by Sunil Narine strangled Delhi Capitals in the middle overs on a tacky surface to restrict them to 142/8.

Pathum Nissanka struck a quick 50 (29 balls; 5×4, 3×6) but Delhi lost momentum after his dismissal, scoring just 11 runs between the 12th and 16th overs as Anukul Roy (2/31), Kartik Tyagi (2/25) and Sunil Narine (1/17) applied the brakes.

Subhan Bakery

Ashutosh Sharma’s late 28-ball 39 (3×4, 3×6), gave Delhi some respite.

In reply, Allen, who came in as Impact Sub for Varun Chakravarthy, smashed 10 sixes and five fours to make it a lopsided chase as KKR sealed the win in just 14.2 overs.

Brief Scores:

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Delhi Capitals 142/8 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 50, Ashutosh Sharma 39; Anukul Roy 2/31, Kartik Tyagi 2/25). Kolkata Knight Riders 147/2 in 14.2 overs (Finn Allen 100 not out).

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th May 2026 10:50 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button