KKR hammer DC by eight wickets as Allen smashes unbeaten ton

New Delhi: Finn Allen smashed a 47-ball 100 not out as Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to register their fourth win on the trot in the IPL, here on Friday, May 8.

Opting to bowl, KKR spinners led by Sunil Narine strangled Delhi Capitals in the middle overs on a tacky surface to restrict them to 142/8.

Pathum Nissanka struck a quick 50 (29 balls; 5×4, 3×6) but Delhi lost momentum after his dismissal, scoring just 11 runs between the 12th and 16th overs as Anukul Roy (2/31), Kartik Tyagi (2/25) and Sunil Narine (1/17) applied the brakes.

Ashutosh Sharma’s late 28-ball 39 (3×4, 3×6), gave Delhi some respite.

In reply, Allen, who came in as Impact Sub for Varun Chakravarthy, smashed 10 sixes and five fours to make it a lopsided chase as KKR sealed the win in just 14.2 overs.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals 142/8 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 50, Ashutosh Sharma 39; Anukul Roy 2/31, Kartik Tyagi 2/25). Kolkata Knight Riders 147/2 in 14.2 overs (Finn Allen 100 not out).