KLM Airlines launches direct flight between Hyderabad and Amsterdam

Hyderabad: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on Wednesday, September 3, announced a new direct service between Hyderabad and Amsterdam.

The inaugural flight, KL 874, departed from Hyderabad airport to Amsterdam on Wednesday. This route marks the airline’s fourth gateway from India, in addition to Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.

The new route will be serviced by Boeing 777-200ER, offering 35 seats in business class, 24 seats in premium comfort class, and 229 seats in economy class. The flights will run on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The flight departs from Hyderabad at 2:20 am local time and arrives at Amsterdam Airport at 8:40 am on the same day.

On the other hand, the flight will depart from Amsterdam airport at 11:40 am local time and land in Hyderabad at 12:30 am local time the next day.

This addition will enhance air connectivity between India and Amsterdam, offering access to over 160 destinations across the airline’s global network.

International destinations accessible directly from Hyderabad airport

Here’s a list of key destinations accessible through direct flights from RGI Airport: