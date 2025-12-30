Know all the traffic diversions in place for New Year’s Eve in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police issued traffic restrictions on December 31 in view of New Year’s Eve celebrations across the city. The restrictions will also be enforced on a need basis from 11 pm onwards on Tuesday, December 30, at Tank Bund and its surrounding areas.

Traffic will not be allowed on NTR Marg, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) and Tank Bund from 11 pm to 2 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, 2026, a press release by the police said.

Additionally, all flyovers of the city, except Begumpet and Tolichowki, will be closed for traffic. However, the PVNR Expressway flyover will be operational only for commuters with valid air tickets going to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

Private travel buses, lorries, heavy goods vehicles (HGV) and heavy passenger vehicles (HPV) will not be permitted to enter the limits of Hyderabad city from 10 pm on December 31 to 2 am on January 1. All these vehicles and private travel buses bound for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and other states are advised to take the Outer Ring Road (ORR) route, the police said.

Police has asked visitors planning to go to the Tank Bund on foot to park their vehicles at the following locations:

Secretariat visitors’ parking

HMDA parking ground beside Prasad’s Multiplex

GHMC head office lane

Race Course Road (beside NTR Ghat)

Adarsh Nagar lane (two-wheelers only)

NTR Stadium

Also Read Things to do in Hyderabad on New Year 2026: Best adventure sports

The police also directed the management of three-star and above hotels, clubs, bars, pubs and event organisers to provide special parking arrangements and security to regulate traffic and ensure smooth access.

While liquor service has been limited to fixed hours at pubs and bars, the management has been asked to provide safe transportation to intoxicated patrons.

Additionally, the following diversions will be enforced for traffic around Hussain Sagar Lake on a need basis, the police said:

Traffic coming from the Raj Bhavan side and going towards the Khairatabad flyover will be diverted towards Shadan College.

Traffic coming from the old Ambedkar statue and going towards NTR Marg will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

Traffic coming from the Iqbal Minar and going towards the Printing Press will be diverted towards the Secretariat junction.

Traffic coming from the Khairatabad market and going towards the Necklace Rotary Sensation theatre will be diverted towards the Rajdoot lane and Lakdikapool.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar and going towards NTR Marg will be diverted towards the old Ambedkar statue.

Traffic coming from the Tank bund Secretariat junction and going towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted towards Liberty.

Traffic coming from the Minister Road and going towards the PVNR Marg will be diverted towards Ranigunj.

Traffic coming from the Budha Bhavan and going towards the PVNR Marg will be diverted towards Karbala maidan.

Traffic coming from the Dobhi Ghat and going towards the Children’s Park will be diverted towards the Kawadiguda X roads.

Traffic coming from the DBR Mills and CGO Towers and going towards the Sailing Club will be diverted towards the Jabbar Complex/CGO Towers.

Traffic coming from Karbala Maidan and going towards the Tank Bund will be diverted towards Kavadiguda X road.

The police said traffic personnel have been deployed at 217 important and busy traffic junctions/intersections throughout the city, and extensive checks would be carried out to prevent drunk driving and other offences.

It has advised commuters to follow traffic updates on the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s social media platforms.