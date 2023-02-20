Know Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan’s fee per brand endorsement

Mumbai: Rapper MC Stan has been ruling headlines ever since he won India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 16. From his net worth and Instagram earnings to his personal life, everything is being discussed widely among his fans and media circles. Now, reports of his remuneration per brand endorsement are going viral on the internet.

Stan aka Altaf Shaikh rose to fame with his hit songs ‘Khuja Mat’ and ‘Basti Ka Hasti’, and has since become a prominent voice in the Indian hip-hop scene. His appearance on Bigg Boss 16 has only added to his fan following, and brands are eager to tap into his popularity to reach their target audience.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan (Twitter)

MC Stan Brand Endorsement Feee

It is being said that several top brands like Ola, Pepsi and FBB, are jumping on the hip-hop bandwagon to grab audiences’ attention, and might onboard MC Stan soon. According to a recent report in Money Control, the rapper charges an impressive fee of Rs 8-10L per brand endorsement. This fee places him among the highest-earning celebrity endorsers in the television industry.

Considering his edgy style and raw talent, it will be interesting to see which brands will be partnering with MC Stan in the coming months, as he continues to make waves in the entertainment industry.