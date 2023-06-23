Know Eid Al Adha holiday for banks in Telangana

Hyderabad: Like in most parts of the world, banks in Telangana will also observe a holiday on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, which falls on Dhul-Hijjah 10.

According to the list of holidays declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in Telangana will be closed on June 29. This holiday is declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Banks, other organizations in Telangana declare Eid Al Adha holiday

Not only banks but most of the organizations in Telangana declare a holiday on Eid Al Adha.

The Telangana government has also announced a holiday for the festival celebrations on June 29. In the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the day has been listed under ‘General Holidays’.

On the occasion of the festival, all government and most private organizations declare a holiday, not only in Telangana but also throughout India.

How eid celebrated in India

Eid Al Adha is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by Muslims in India and other parts of the world. They offer prayers and sacrifice animals.

Many years ago, Prophet Abraham kept having nightmares that he was sacrificing his son. As he knew it was a command from Allah, he decided to sacrifice his son.

However, when he was about to sacrifice his son, a ram was provided as a substitute. To commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah and his readiness to sacrifice his son, Muslims celebrate the festival every year.