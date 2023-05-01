Know how much Anushka Sharma earns per month

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma is a name that is well known in the Indian film industry. She has become one of Bollywood‘s most loved and celebrated actresses thanks to her acting abilities and stunning looks. But it’s not just her talent that has helped her become a household name; her impressive net worth of Rs. 255 crore is proof of her success and hard work. As Anushka Sharma turns 35 on May 1, let’s have a look at how much she earns everything and also details about her remuneration per project.

Anushka Sharma Fee Per Film

Anushka Sharma reportedly charges between Rs. 12-15 crore for each film, making her one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses. Anushka is also a successful entrepreneur, having launched several businesses. She has her own clothing line, Nush, as well as a production company, Clean Slate Films, which has produced hit films such as NH10, Phillauri, and Pari.

Her Monthly Income

What’s truly impressive is Anushka Sharma’s reported monthly income of Rs. 1 crore. That’s right; Anushka earns a whopping Rs. 1 crore per month from her various sources of income. She is also a brand ambassador for several leading brands.

Anushka Sharma’s dedication to her craft, combined with her business acumen, has propelled her to the forefront of the entertainment industry. Her success story inspires millions of young women across the country, and she continues to break down barriers and raise the bar for excellence with each passing year.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the gangster comedy ‘Kaneda,’ alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor.